National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 and 2023

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Ritu Mandal (West Bengal) during the ceremony for presentation of National Florence Nightingale Awards for Nurses 2022 and 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Dimkhanman Hangshing (Manipur) during the ceremony for presentation of National Florence Nightingale Awards for Nurses 2022 and 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Sujata Peter Tuscano (Maharashtra) during the ceremony for presentation of National Florence Nightingale Awards for Nurses 2022 and 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Namita Kalita (Assam) during the ceremony for presentation of National Florence Nightingale Awards for Nurses 2022 and 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)