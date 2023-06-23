National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 and 2023

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2023 10:57 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Florence Nightingale Award 2022 to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Ritu Mandal (West Bengal) during the ceremony for presentation of National Florence Nightingale Awards for Nurses 2022 and 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2023 10:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button