‘National heritage’: Pak govt. fixes price of Dilip Kumar’s Peshawar haveli

Islamabad: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan has fixed the price of veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house in Peshawar. As per reports, his ancestral haveli is priced at Rs 80,56,000.

Not only Dilip Kumar’s but also legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s ancestral house price has been determined by the Pakistan government which is Rs 1,50,00,000.

According to the news agency PTI, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar fixed the price of Dilip Kumar’s four Marla house for Rs 80,56,000 (USD 50,259) while that of Raj Kapoor’s six Marla house for Rs 1,50,00,000 (USD 93,529).

The prices for the houses have been fixed following a report of the Communication and Works Department.

What is marla?

Marla, a traditional unit of area used in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is considered as equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square metre.

The provincial government in September decided to purchase their ancestral houses to conserve the historic buildings where the two greats of the Indian cinema were born and raised in their early days before the Partition. As per reports, both the buildings are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.

According to PTI report, the archaeology department has requested the provincial government for releasing over ₹ 2 crore for purchasing both the historic buildings.

More about Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral houses

Both the buildings of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor are in the heart of the city of Peshawar which have been declared as national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.

Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home is over 100 years old and is located in Qissa Khwani Bazar of Peshawar.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. The building where the Raj Kapoor was born is known as Kapoor Haveli and it is located in the same locality.