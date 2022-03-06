National Lok Adalat to be held in Telangana on March 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority will hold National Lok Adalat across all the courts on March 12. All civil and other compoundable criminal cases will be expedited through the Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat is being organized on March 12 across the state under the chief justice of India and the executive chairman of the State legal services authority.

The service is free and if there is a court fee for pending cases, it will be refunded in the event of settlement of the case through the Adalat provided no appeal is made against the judgment. The litigants could participate in the Adalat in-person or online.

The venue for physical sessions will be the Nyaya Seva Sadans at district court complexes. Litigants may approach the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority in the respective districts, or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Authority for the resolution of their cases.