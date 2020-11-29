National parties have failed in running the country: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) president Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad stated that national parties have failed in running the country and the time has come for a change.

“Hyderabad was going through floods but they did not assist with even ten rupees when we asked for their support but now is it a municipal election or a national election? Delegates from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh are approaching the electorate here. The national parties have failed in running the country. It is a fact. Why are there issues like poverty, health issues, improper education, homeless people in the country?” he said.

“There must be a new change with new ideas and innovation. Politics must not be done. People have to give a message through Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Why are they selling LIC? Why are they selling Railways which is at the fourth position in the world? Nobody must question it. If somebody raises a question then it is perceived to be wrong,” he added.

Rao further said that Telangana’s performance improved after the state was formed in 2014 in terms of per capita income, it rose from being 13th at the time it was formed to 5th in 2020.

“The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came to Hyderabad. His position is not stable and he is trying to teach us. Our state was at the 13th position in terms of per capita income six years ago and now it has progressed to the fifth position. Uttar Pradesh stands much down the list and they will tell us it seems the issues here. Yesterday, Maharashtra’s former chief minister had come. They also stand below us in the list and are teaching us.”

Pointing to the citizens of the city who have migrated from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the Telangana CM said that his government had arranged the fares of trains for them during the lockdown and said that the central government did not cooperate with them.

“Do you remember that when the migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal wanted to go back home during the coronavirus lockdown, the central government was sucking their blood by asking for rail tickets. We had then taken a step and arranged 200 trains for migrant labourers with our state government’s expenses. We also arranged food, ration and money for them,” he said.

“In Hyderabad, there is a peaceful atmosphere, it is our own duty to maintain it. The land and property value must rise and people should benefit. Business can be run only in a peaceful atmosphere,” he added.

He further said, “I appeal to the intellectuals of Hyderabad that this is the time to save Hyderabad. To build Hyderabad and present it to the whole world as we have been doing it. Now the divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc in the city.”

“I also appeal to all the professionals of Hyderabad to come forward and understand what the divisive forces are talking. I urge you to rise to the occasion and save Hyderabad. Our bosses are not in Delhi, we are not slaves of Delhi. Our bosses are the public,” he added.

The GHMC election is scheduled to be held on December 1 and the counting of votes will take place on December 4.

