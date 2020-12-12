National Racing: Datta clinches double in Formula LGB4 class

Coimbatore, Dec 12 : Ashwin Datta on Saturday clinched a fine double in the premier Formula LGB4 class at the 23rd JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship (NRC), after Vishnu Prasad delivered for MSport by winning the opening race at the Kari Motor Speedway on Friday.

The third race witnessed some nervy moments as there were quite a few spins. The safety car came in time and again with Datta winning the race under a yellow flag.

“I was slow in the first sector but I was confident enough as I had the pace. It was a nightmare of sorts with the safety car in several times but, that’s what racing is all about,” said Datta, who finished ahead of MSport stars Raghul Rangasamy and Prasad.

In the second race, it was Rangaswamy who held the advantage at the start before his car let him down midway through. Prasad cashed in on the chance and moved ahead. It was a fight between Prasad and Datta from there. Even as the former was building a sizeable lead and looked well set for a double, came the safety car in with just two laps to go.

Datta grabbed the opportunity and managed to get past Prasad in the second corner. Prasad pressed the pedal hard for one last time, but Datta played it smart and clean to finish the day on a merry note.

Amir Sayed stole the show in JK Tyre Novice Cup. Sayed, 16, from Kottayam proved his class winning all four in what his first run on the circuit.

The results (Provisional):

JK Tyre Novice Cup: Race 1: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 15:56.927; 2. Neym Rizvi (MSport); 3. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing).

Race 2: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 16:23.787; 2. Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing); 3. Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing).

Race 3: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 11:58.316; 2. Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing); 3 Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing).

Race 4: 1. Amir Sayed (MSport) 17:53.731; 2. Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing); 3. Dhruv Tyagi (Momentum Motorsports).

JKNRC (FLGB4):

Race 1: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 21:58.046); 2. Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don Racing); 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing).

Race 2: Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 20:52.423; 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport); 3. Vishnu Prasad (MSport).

Race 3: 1. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 22:13.962; 2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport); 3. Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.