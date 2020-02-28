National Science Day celebrations at MJCET

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology celebrated the National Science Day on 28th February in honour of the ‘Discovery of Raman Effect’ by great Indian Physicist Bharat Ratna Sir. Chandrashaker Venkata Raman popularly known as Sir. C.V. Raman.

The theme of this year’s National science day is “Women in Science and Technology”. Dr. M.A. Majeed, Head of Department of Humanities and Sciences welcomed the gathering. Dr. Basheer Ahmed, Advisor cum Director, MJCET in his address mentioned that the college is doing extremely well in all aspects of academics and co-curricular activities.

However, he stressed that the time is ripe for harnessing the innovative ideas of students and faculty and promoting the R and D culture in the college, thus leading to funded projects by government and other funding agencies.

Mr. Nagesh M, Project Director, TSCOST, Govt. of Telangana who was the guest of honor for the event, appreciated the efforts made by the students after visiting the Research lab and Innovation Center of MJCET. He encouraged the college to enter into MoU with TSCOST in patent and IPR related areas.

Prof. P. Anantha Lakshmi, Head, Physics Department, University of Hyderabad was the chief guest fo the event and delivered a lecture on the “Role of Women in Science and Technology”.

She encouraged the women students and faculty to rise above the mundane and contribute their might in the areas of science and technology. The department of humanities and sciences of MJCET which had organised this event hosted paper presentations, poster presentation and model were presented by the students.

SIASAT NEWS