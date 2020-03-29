Nationwide lockdown: Fresh guidelines issued

New Delhi: The central and state governments on Sunday issued consolidated guidelines for the containment of coronavirus in the wake of a 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Hospitals to remain functional

According to the guidelines, hospitals, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and research labs will continue to remain functional.

“The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff and other hospital support services be permitted,” it added.

Private establishments have also been directed to remain closed, except for shops, banks, print, electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, etc.

The guidelines stated that the offices of government of India, state and union territories will remain closed, barring few exceptions.

Offices related to Defence, central armed police forces, emergency services, electricity, water, social welfare department, agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products etc will remain open during the lockdown till April 14.

Industrial units for manufacturing of drugs, medical devices, and production of coal, minerals and fertilizers will also function during the lockdown. Transport and hospitality services will also remain shut.

Action against violators of self-quarantine

People who arrived in India after February 15 have been asked to remain in self-quarantine, failing which action will be taken against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Any person violation the containment measure will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC,” the guidelines stated.

Coronavirus cases

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 979, including 48 foreigners. The number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25.

Globally, over 30,000 people have died due to coronavirus.

More than 640,770 cases have been declared in 183 countries and territories. The countries with the most official deaths are Italy with 10,023, Spain (5,690), mainland China (3,295), Iran (2,517) and France (2,314).

Source: With inputs from IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.