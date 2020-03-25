Nationwide lockdown: Supermarkets in Hyderabad see sales surge

Hyderabad: Supermarkets in Hyderabad witnessed a rise in demand for essential food items after Prime Minister Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown that will bring everything except essential services to a halt in India.

Supermarkets in Hyderabad see rise in demand due to panic-buying

Although, PM assured that the Centre and states will work together to ensure availability of essential commodities, medicines, etc., people who fear rise in prices of the commodities queued up in front of supermarkets in Hyderabad, vegetable vendors and medical shops.

They also fear that due to lockdown, hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities might take place.

Coronavirus cases in India climb to 519

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 519 on Tuesday. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals and nine deaths.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has exceeded 372,000 and over 16,000 have died.

The total number of cases has climbed to 372,757. Most of the cases been registered in Europe. The global death toll has reached 16,231 of which more than 10,000 deaths took place in the European region.

