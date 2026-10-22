Nationwide stir called on Oct 23 against SIR; Dipke, Bora to join

New Delhi: People Against SIR have called for nationwide marches on Friday, October 23, demanding that Parliament impeach Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, scrap the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and “restore democracy.”

All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, actor-politician Prakash Raj, and advocate Prashant Bhushan are among the prominent figures invited to join the march.

Formed just a week ago on October 14, People Against SIR is an all-India alliance bringing together organisations and networks representing civil society groups, students, farmers, workers, women, youngsters, Adivasis, Dalits, and minorities.

‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’

The platform has called the October 23 mobilisation the “People’s March to Reclaim Democracy” under the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar.” It would mark the beginning of a united struggle until the SIR is scrapped, voting rights are restored to all genuine citizens and the Election Commissioners Act, 2023, is amended, the alliance said.

It called upon citizens to participate in peaceful marches carrying the national flag at district and tehsil headquarters, state capitals and the national capital.

“Scrap Illegal SIR! Remove and Prosecute Gyanesh! Reset Our Voter List!” the statement said, listing its main demands.

No permission sought from Delhi Police

The platform has not asked the Delhi Police for permission and said that, if the protesters are stopped, they will peacefully hold “People’s Parliament” gatherings.

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The meetings will be held to demand comprehensive electoral reforms, including proportional representation, curbs on money and muscle power, and legalisation of state funding of elections. The gatherings will conclude with a pledge to protect democratic rights and a rendition of the national anthem, it said.

“The People’s March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere,” the platform said, warning police, paramilitary personnel and prison authorities against using force against peaceful protesters.

163 BNSS still in effect

Preventive order Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in effect across the New Delhi district.

The statement also criticised the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site in Delhi and demanded the withdrawal of the order. They said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has also been invited. No

There was no immediate comment or confirmation from those invited to the march as of yet.

The march in Delhi will start from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and move towards the Election Commission office near Patel Chowk, the platform said.

Delhi Police has not made any statement regarding the protests either.