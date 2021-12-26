Naveen Polishetty joins Anushka Shetty’s next Telugu film

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th December 2021 2:39 pm IST
Chennai: Actor Naveen Polishetty, who impressed audiences with his excellent performances in films like ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Jaathi Ratnalu’, has now signed up for actress Anushka Shetty’s upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled ‘Production No 14’.

UV Creations, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

It put out a poster on social media, wishing the actor a happy birthday and said, “Happy Birthday Naveen Polishety. We are extremely happy to join hands with Naveen Polishetty on Production No 14.”

The film, which will feature Anushka Shetty in the lead, is being directed by Mahesh Babu P.

Naveen Polishetty too made the announcement through his Twitter handle.

He said, “Super excited to announce my next film with UV Creations. And mighty excited to work with Anushka Shetty, who is one of my favourite actors. Directed by Mahesh P. Thank you so much for all the birthday love coming in.”

