Naveen urges Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music

Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music to fulfil the long cherished dream of music lovers of Odisha and the country.

Patnaik, in a letter to Union Culture Minister Prahalad Singh Patel, has requested him to consider for conferment of classical status to Odissi music (vocal and instrumental).

“It is a matter of concern that Odissi music, the tradition of which dates back almost to second century BCE, is yet to be recognised as classical music by the Government of India,” Patnaik said in the letter released to the media on Friday.

He said the Odishan music has at least a tradition of 2000 years and is based on written Sastra and its own core Raga.

“It has a distinctive rendition style based on codified grammar, the characteristic giti system of classical texts and having its own tala, different from Hindustani and Karnatak music,” he informed.

The Chief Minister said Odissi music has all the requisite and exclusive characteristics to be recognized as a classical music.

“Odissi dance has been recognized as one of the classical forms and stands eminent because of its characteristic bhangi, thani, lalitya, mudra etc., but, ironically, Odissi music is yet to be recognized as a classical form of music at national level,” he lamented.

Earlier, the state heritage cabinet passed a resolution to request the Centre to accord classical status to Odissi music.

