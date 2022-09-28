Navratri 2022: 8 Best places for dandiya nights in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year everyone eagerly wait for! The festive season is officially upon us as Navratri celebrations have kick-started on a high note in the city. The nine nights of festivities that bring along fun, dandiya and divine hues are celebrated with full fervor among people.

With Navratri back in its usual avatar after two years due to pandemic, Hyderabad is already filled with the click-clack of Dandiya sticks as several big garba nights are being hosted all over the city. If you are planning to shake a leg on the dance floor with the gang, get your dandiya sticks ready as we have compiled the list of the best and most happening garba-nights across Hyderabad. Check them out below. (Below information is as per Book My Show)

Best Dandiya, Garba Nights In Hyderabad 2022

1. Hyderabad’s Biggest Navratri Festival

Location: Hotel The Park

Dates: September 28 to October 4

2. Dandiya Night

Location: Wonderla Amusement Park

Dates: October 1

3. Hyderabads Biggest Navratri Utsav (Dandiya Dhamal)

Location: Imperial Gardens

Dates: September 28 to October 4

4. Dandiya Nights 2022

Location: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Dates: September 28 to October 4

5. Navratri Utsav 2022

Location: Chiraan Fort

Dates: September 28 to October 4

6. Maha Navaratri Utsav 2022

Location: Country Club Begumpet

Dates: September 30 to October 2

7. Rangtaali

Location: Classic Convention Three

Dates: September 28 to October 6

8. Dandiya Raas

Location: Bantia Gardens, Secunderabad

Dates: September 28 to October 4

Sounds fun right? So, grab your dandiya sticks and get out there. Also, do share your favourite spot with us in the comment section below.