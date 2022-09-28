Navratri 2022: 8 Best places for dandiya nights in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year everyone eagerly wait for! The festive season is officially upon us as Navratri celebrations have kick-started on a high note in the city. The nine nights of festivities that bring along fun, dandiya and divine hues are celebrated with full fervor among people.
With Navratri back in its usual avatar after two years due to pandemic, Hyderabad is already filled with the click-clack of Dandiya sticks as several big garba nights are being hosted all over the city. If you are planning to shake a leg on the dance floor with the gang, get your dandiya sticks ready as we have compiled the list of the best and most happening garba-nights across Hyderabad. Check them out below. (Below information is as per Book My Show)
Best Dandiya, Garba Nights In Hyderabad 2022
1. Hyderabad’s Biggest Navratri Festival
- Location: Hotel The Park
- Dates: September 28 to October 4
2. Dandiya Night
- Location: Wonderla Amusement Park
- Dates: October 1
3. Hyderabads Biggest Navratri Utsav (Dandiya Dhamal)
- Location: Imperial Gardens
- Dates: September 28 to October 4
4. Dandiya Nights 2022
- Location: Begumpet Hockey Stadium
- Dates: September 28 to October 4
5. Navratri Utsav 2022
- Location: Chiraan Fort
- Dates: September 28 to October 4
6. Maha Navaratri Utsav 2022
- Location: Country Club Begumpet
- Dates: September 30 to October 2
7. Rangtaali
- Location: Classic Convention Three
- Dates: September 28 to October 6
8. Dandiya Raas
- Location: Bantia Gardens, Secunderabad
- Dates: September 28 to October 4
Sounds fun right? So, grab your dandiya sticks and get out there. Also, do share your favourite spot with us in the comment section below.