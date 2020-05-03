Navy choppers honour COVID-19 warriors in AP

Visakhapatnam: Helicopters of the Indian Navy showered flowers on the main hospitals here as a mark of gratitude to the frontline health workers who were rendering yeoman service in the ongoing fight against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The Naval choppers from the Eastern Naval Command here flew past the designated Covid-19 hospitals the state-run Chest and Communicable Diseases Hospital and the private Gitam Hospital on Sunday morning and showered flowers.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff lined up on the hospital premises and acknowledged the Defence forces gesture.

The ENC officers later felicitated the doctors and other medical staff in a thanksgiving gesture.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had on Friday announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors”.

Source: PTI

