Nawab Malik continues to target Sameer Wankhede, shares photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik once again targeted Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday by sharing an old photograph on Twitter.

On the social media platform, the NCP leader wrote, “Qubool hai, qubool hai, qubool hai.. What did you do Sameer Dawood Wankhede?” along with the photograph, purportedly showing Wankhede wearing a skull cap. He also shared a photograph of ‘nikah nama’.

यह क्या किया तुने Sameer Dawood Wankhede ?

Photograph of Sameer Dawood Wankhede signing his 'Nikah Nama'

Earlier, Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik-Khan had retweeted the marriage certificate issued by the Marriage Officer J.G. Barmeda, of the Bandra Marriage Registrar’s office.

The certificate has 3 witnesses – Yasmeen Aziz Khan, Nikhil Chheda and Glen Patel – signing alongside the bridegroom Sameer Wankhede and the bride Dr Shabana Quraishi.

Iska Aadha sach public mein tha.. poora de rahi hoon..

On Saturday, Nilofer had also shared a copy of the wedding reception card. She also wrote, “While Mr Wankhede & his kin continue to be in denial despite of all the evidence, here’s another piece of proof for all to see — Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s wedding invite. Funny that a man who demanded arrests on basis of assumptions, refuses to acknowledge such hard facts”.

While Mr. Wankhede & his kin continue to be in denial despite of all the evidence, here's another piece of proof for all to see. Sameer Dawood Wankhede's wedding invite. Funny that a man who demanded arrests on basis of assumptions, refuses to acknowledge such hard facts.

In recent days, Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, the wife of the embattled officer has been waging a war against not only the state Minister, but also his daughter, defending the Wankhede family’s honour and history – both of which appear to be at stake.

Malik has repeatedly made it clear that his fight is not against Sameer Wankhede’s religion or family, but targeting the alleged “fake caste certificate” submitted by him to avail a plum government job in the IRS through the reserved category and thus depriving a deserving Dalit of an opportunity.