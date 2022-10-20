Nawab Malik’s judicial custody extended by 14 days in money laundering case

Currently, he is admitted to a hospital in Kurla

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 20th October 2022 7:36 am IST
Nawab Malik: I am not alone in this fight
Nawab Malik (File Photo)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik’s judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Wednesday by a Mumbai court.

He is currently admitted to a hospital in Kurla where he is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in September, Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a plea before the special PMLA court seeking the setting up of a medical board to examine the health of Malik who is admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai for over four months.

MS Education Academy

The Arthur Road Jail Administration also filed a petition in the PMLA Court saying that the jail authorities can provide facilities to take Nawab Malik to the hospital.

Malik is admitted to a private hospital located in the Kurla area of Mumbai for over four months. The court had given six weeks to the NCP leader for treatment.

And now, ED has filed a petition in the special PMLA court on Thursday for a medical board to be constituted to examine the health of Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button