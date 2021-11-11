Nawab Malik’s son-in-law sends legal notice to BJP’s Fadnavis

Mumbai: For the past few days, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Nawab Malik are levelling allegations against each other.

Amid the ongoing war of words, Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Fadnavis. He also demanded Rs. 5 crores as compensation from the BJP leader.

The notice was later shared by Nawab Malik and his daughter Nilofer Malik Khan. According to it, Fadnavis said that Malik’s son-in-law was found with drugs in his possession.

False accusations ruin lives. Before one accuses or condemns they must know what they are talking about. This defamation notice is for the false claims & statements which Mr. @Dev_Fadnavis has put on my family. We will not back down. pic.twitter.com/xsQYcgDhMb — Nilofer Malik Khan (@nilofermk) November 11, 2021

“The chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated 14/01/2021 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client’s house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you”, the legal notice mentioned.

Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case. Khan was granted bail on September 27.