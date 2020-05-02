Nawaz Sharif’s surgery postponed due to COVID-19: Maryam

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs cardiac surgery has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his daughter Maryam Nawaz has said.

In a tweet on Friday, Maryam said: “The surgery of Nawaz Sharif has been postponed because of coronavirus. Doctors say Mian sahib is a high-risk patient and all precautions have to be observed. His treatment continues and he needs your prayers.”

Proclaimed offender

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had announced moving court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender in a land case involving Jang Group’s editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, reports Dawn news.

NAB has also issued arrest warrants for Sharif for not joining investigations after being summoned time and again for recording his statement in the case.

Questionnaire to Sharif

NAB investigators also sent a questionnaire to Sharif, asking him to record his statement, but he did not appear before the investigation team for the purpose.

Sharif is in the UK for his medical treatment.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.