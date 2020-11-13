Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the demise of ‘gem of a talent’, Asif Basra

Mumbai: In yet, another shocking and heartbreaking news on Thursday, theatre and film actor Asif Basra died by suicide in Himachal Pradesh‘s Mcleodganj. He was 53. The shattered film fraternity poured their hearts out on social media after his tragic death.

The news of the sudden death of the character actor, which comes months after Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, led to shock in the industry with several of his colleagues expressing their grief.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who worked with Asif Basra in Sohail Khan’s directorial ‘Freaky Ali’, too paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. He called Asif a ‘gem of a talent and full of life personality’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted, “It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend Asif Basra – a gem of a talent and full of life personality. Rest in peace my friend – more power to family.”

Bollywood celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Sophie C, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, Vicky Kaushal, Swara Bhasker, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and others took to their social media handle to share condolence message.

Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest. — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) November 12, 2020

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020



Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn the demise of Asif Basra

Asif Basra movies

Asif Basra was best known for starring in films like Black Friday, Parzania, Jab We Met, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, Roy, and Hichki, among others. He had also been a part of several web-series, including Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. He was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages.