Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about his favourite dish ‘Tahari’

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those gifted actors in Bollywood who can share the entire storyline of a movie with just their dynamic expressions. His name is among the brightest of stars of the film industry as he joins a different league of actors such as Irrfan Khan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s charm in Indian cinema as one of the most talented actors is known to all of us. The actor made his on screen debut with the movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

Recently, in an interaction with ETimes, Nawazuddin answered a few questions as part of their #MoodyMonday series. From wardrobe essentials, favourite author to his most loving dish, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ actor answered a series of quirky questions in an entertaining rapid-fire.

When asked about his favourite dish, the actor replied as ‘Tahari’, a typical local dish.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s interview

For the unversed, Tehri, tehari or tahari is a one pot dish reportedly originated from the Awadhi cuisine. It is mildly spicy, delicious & flavorful. This is a variation of the Veg pulao recipe, but includes mutton in it.

Earlier, in another interview with The Foodie on YouTube, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehroonisa Siddiqui also spoke about her son’s favourite ‘mutton tahari’. Watch the complete video below: