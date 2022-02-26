Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s home tour: More inside pics & other details

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is considered as one of the finest actors in India, recently gifted himself a big home in the ‘city of dreams’. Reportedly, it took three years for him to built his dream bungalow, which he has named ‘Nawab’, after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a classic white palatial bungalow, his dream home in Mumbai which is reportedly worth several crores.



Each corner of the palatial and luxurious bungalow is beautifully designed by Nawazuddin himself. In one his recent interviews with Bombay Times, the Bajranji Bhaijaan actor recalled how he used to share a small house with four other people when he first came to Mumbai to become an actor.

He further added, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (In the past my house used to be as big as my personal bathroom is now). When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors.”

Nawazuddi Siddiqui also shared that his old house was so small that when someone would open the door, it would hit someone’s leg.

Speaking about his new bungalow, it is located in Yari Road of Mumbai. His palatial home boasts of large french windows that brings in natural light, vintage artpieces, white colored curtains, lavish furniture and much more. The huge lawn with eye pleasing greenary is the perfect spot to begin one’s day on a peaceful note.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is actor who had to deal with years of struggle before he emerged as Bollywood’s ‘go-to powerhouse performer’. His phenomenal acting skills is loved by millions. His first lead role was in the movie Patang in 2011. Nawaz’s laudable and award winning performances were seen in films like Talaash, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Thackeray, and Serious Men, among others.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan.