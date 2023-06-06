Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya introduces her new boyfriend

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been in the news for quite some time due to their public brawls. According to reports, the couple is undergoing a divorce settlement currently.

Amidst the ongoing chaos, Aaliya has now taken to Instagram to make her new relationship official. On Monday, she posted a picture with her ‘new boyfriend’ and wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

The producer has been dropping hints about her love life and she even revealed her relationship status in an interview with ETimes recently. She said, “Yes, I have moved on and this relationship of mine is more than friendship. It’s not like there’s no commitment between us. I have my own life, which I have to live with my children and I don’t want to give my kids any problems. But, it’s a respectful relationship. It’s just a matter of time. It’s a habit, even if you do something good, people will still say bad things about you.”

She disclosed that she crossed paths with the love of her life, hailing from Italy, during their encounter in Dubai.

In the interview, she gushes about her new beau and says that “he is from Italy and we met in Dubai. He respects me and takes care of me a lot. We were friends for a long time but it took a bit longer for me to get to know him.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya also mentioned that she will be changing her surname as soon as the estranged couple’s divorce is finalised. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post with the caption, “As far as my name Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui is concerned, it is only for few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be coming back to original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changed my name to Miss.Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs.Aaliya Siddiqui. I want everyone to respect the same.”

Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two kids, elder daughter Shora, 12, and son Yanni, 7. The actor filed a defamation suit against the estranged wife after she brought the kids to Dubai without informing him.

The producer gave an update on her divorce to ETimes saying, “Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”