Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana’s Khammam

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 21st September 2020 2:07 pm IST
Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana's Khammam

Khammam: One Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with police team between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem area in Khammam, the police said on Monday.

One Naxal escaped from the spot, while a weapon and a bike were seized.
According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred today at around 4.15 am when the police team, led by CI Gundala, was conducting vehicle checking between Dubbagudem-Devallagudem.

Two Maoists came on a bike started firing on the police team, in retaliation police started firing on them. In the exchange of fire one Maoist was killed while the other one escaped. Police have seized one short weapon and one bike.

Source: ANI
READ:  Covid hits Telangana health minister's office, 7 test positive
Categories
Telangana
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close