Nayani Narasimha Reddy’s wife Ahalya passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Days after former Telangana Home Minister and senior TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Rao died of post-COVID complications, his wife Ahalya Reddy (68) breathed her last in Appolo Hospitals in the city.

Ahalya too, tested positive for COVID-19 along with Nayani and the couple underwent treatment in the same hospital. Even as she tested negative, she was undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection, a health complication she acquired with the virus. She succumbed to the infection Monday evening, hospital authorities confirmed.

Ahalya was brought from the hospital to attend the final rites ceremony of husband Nayini on Thursday, in a semi-conscious state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his condolences on the death of the former Home Minister’s wife.