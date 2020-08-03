NBL: 12 players of Melbourne United test positive for COVID-19

Sydney, Aug 3 : Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) has revealed that 12 members of the team Melbourne United had tested positive for coronavirus.

NBL informed that another team, South East Melbourne Phoenix, was also placed in isolation while staff and players underwent tests.

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said: “Our primary concern is the health and welfare of our players, staff and their families. This is a challenging time for everyone concerned and we are working closely with the clubs and the Australian Basketball Players’ Association (ABPA) to provide support for all those affected.

“We are also working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to manage the outbreak and limit any risk to the wider community.”

Last week, United star Mitch McCarron, who also plays for the Australian national side, had tested positive for COVID-19 along with teammate Jo Lual-Acuil.

The official start of the 2020-21 season of NBL has been pushed back until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, teams have been continuing to train together.

Source: IANS

