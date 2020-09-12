NCB arrests one more person in drug case related to SSR’s death

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Karamjeet was seen being brought to the NCB office in Mumbai today.

So far, the NCB has arrested several people in the case including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court had yesterday rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and several others in the matter.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered, based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

