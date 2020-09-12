NCB conducts raids in Mumbai against drug traffickers

NCB conducted these raids based on specific information

By Mansoor Published: 12th September 2020 12:59 pm IST
NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said.

However, these raids are not directly linked to the drugs Case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, which NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) is probing, he said.

The SIT is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

Source: PTI
READ:  Sanjay Dutt resumes shooting amid cancer treatment
Categories
Mumbai News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close