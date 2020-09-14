NCB denies Rhea’s confession of Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet’s drug links

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for days by the Narcotics Drugs Bureau for alleged link to drug peddlers. According to sources, Rhea has revealed 25 Bollywood celebrities with links. As per Times Now report, the ‘Jalebi’ actress has confessed that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta did drugs with her and Sushant.

NCB denies Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet drug links

However, NCB has denied preparing any such list of Bollywood celebrities. According to Free Press Journal, Malhotra said, “We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood.”

When asked about the reports, he added, “The names have not been zeroed upon.”

After the report of Rhea naming Bollywood celebrities surfaced in media, various rumours circulated on the internet about Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet being summoned by the NCB. However, the tweets were made by fake accounts and were later taken down.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Since then, #SorrySara #SorryRakul have been trending on social media.

The ‘Sonali Cable’ had told Rakul Preet and Sara Ali Khan consumed drugs with her and Sushant in his Lonavala farmhouse, as reported by Times Now.

Sushant and Sara Ali Khan had appeared in Kedarnath together, which was the latter’s debut film. Speaking about Rakul Preet, the actress happens to be friends with Rhea Chakraborty.

Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty had also revealed in her statement to additional chief judicial magistrate that 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and four others in the drugs-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an investigation into Sushant’s death.

According to reports, all the six accused – including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. His death is currently being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).