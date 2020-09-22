NCB likely to summon Deepika Padukone this week

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name has now emerged in the drug-related probe, which began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to summon her soon.

#Exclusive on @thenewshour with Navika Kumar | NCB sources: Deepika Padukone is going to be summoned by the narcotics bureau this week. | #BollywoodDrugList pic.twitter.com/iyJ8Mv8XVM — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2020

#Exclusive on @thenewshour | Navika Kumar reveals the biggest name in the latest WhatsApp chat.

‘D’ in the drug chats with ‘K’ is Deepika Padukone. ‘K’ is Karishma who is the KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.



NCB sources to TIMES NOW. | #BollywoodDrugList pic.twitter.com/MwoInKMnxd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 21, 2020

In the WhatsApp chats, which are from October 2017, Deepika Padukone is allegedly asking for ‘maal, hash’ from ‘K’, identified as her manager Karishma Prakash who is a KWAN Talent Management Agency employee.

According to reports, Karishma has been summoned by the central agency for questioning.

Soon after Deepika Padukone’s name emerged in the chats, she started trending on social media. #BoycottDeepikaPadukone is one of the many hashtags that is also trending.

Kangana Ranaut, who had highlighted the widespread drug consumption in the industry, took to her Twitter and fired a dig at Deepika Padukone as the chats were leaked. Kangana brought out Deepika Padukone’s ‘repeat after me’ series quotes to highlight depression and questioned the ‘classy’ and ‘high society star children with good upbringing’ talking about ‘maal.’

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Deepika Padukone was also a part of the controversial video posted by Karan Johar in 2019, which is again surfacing online. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s complaint about alleged drug consumption at the Karan’s party has been taken up by the NCB as the agency probed. The agency then arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death investigation brought to light the alleged involvement of Bollywood stars with drugs.

As per Times Now report, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be quizzed by the NCB. The drug law enforcement agency got the lead on Sara and Shraddha after it was found that they went on an island near Pune multiple times for parties with SSR.

Earlier, the NCB had confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty confessed Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have consumed narcotics substance.