NCB likely to summon SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal: reports

Mumbai: Many celebrities and commoners had recently raised why only female actresses had been called in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into Bollywood-drug links which started after death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The trend is set to change soon with not one, but three male actors set to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the next week. As per sources, three stars with code names ‘A’, ‘S’ and ‘R’ are to be summoned. All the three male stars are former co-stars of Deepika who has been questioned in the probe over alleged chats about drugs, sources said.

NCB to question Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal

And now, as per Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar report, the names of top notch Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea have surfaced in the Bollywood drug cartel case.

S= Shahrukh Khan; R= Ranbir Kapoor; A= Arjun Rampal & D= Dino Morea, these four names have been quoted by Dainik Bhaskar, claiming that the NCB is likely to send summons to them after doing a thorough homework

During its investigation last week, Narcotics Control Bureau had grilled leading Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the drugs case. All the four actresses denied consuming any narcotics substance during the questioning session.

Deepika had been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday, where she had been confronted with her chats where she had asked for ‘maal’ or ‘hash.’ Her manager Karishma Prakash, who was the recipient of the chats, too was brought face to face with the actor over the chats. Deepika denied consuming drugs, but the officers were not too satisfied with all her answers.

‘Phase 3’ of Narcotics Control Bureau Investigation

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and an alleged Bollywood drug nexus will summon 10 actors and producers for questioning and ‘Phase 3’ of NCB’s Bollywood drug probe will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone.