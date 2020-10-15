NCB nabs 10 people in drug trafficking case from Mumbai, Jammu

New Delhi, Oct 15 : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Thursday that in four operations across the country, it has seized 1 kg coacine, 2 kg phencyclidine (PCP), 29.30 kg MDA and 70 gm mephedrone from Mumbai, and 56 kg hashish from Jammu, which was being transported to Mumbai.

The NCB also arrested 10 persons, including a person working as a peon with Balaji Telefilms, who was employed through a third party.

The NCB said that during the course of action against drug traffickers, Mumbai emerged as the major destination for the banned substances.

The agency in a statement said that metro cities of India serve as prime destinations for various contrabands. In synchronised operations in Mumbai and other places, the NCB has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

The NCB said that in an operation on October 12, the agency seized 1 kg cocaine and 2 kg PCP from M. Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar. It said that during investigation, Ahmed revealed that the contrabands were provided by one S.K. Saurabh for further selling.

“On the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, the NCB apprehended Saurabh on October 13 from Vasai,” it said, adding that during interrogation, Saurabh revealed the place where the drugs were hidden.

Based on his information, the NCB recovered 29.3 kg MDA from his shop on October 14. The NCB said that Saurabh further revealed that the drugs belonged to A. Khanivadekar and R. Khanivadekar.

The NCB said that it also apprehended A. Khanivadekar and during questioning he revealed that his brother R. Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kg of ephidrine and is out on bail.

“Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to the shop of Saurabh. And Saurabh had taken out the contraband from that lot while shifting,” the NCB said.

In another operation in Jammu, the NCB said that it has seized about 56.4 kg of charas concealed in 55 packets from the Ban Toll Plaza area on Thursday and arrested M. Gupta, A. Gambir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi.

The NCB also recovered Rs 1.91 lakh and an XUV 500 SUV vehicle, which was used to conceal and traffic the contraband was also seized. “The charas was destined for Mumbai,” the NCB said.

On the revelation made by the arrested people from Jammu, the NCB arrested Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh from the Mumbai-Pune Highway, along with one of his associates, Kurban Ali, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

“During further interrogation, they revealed that they were also involved in one case in Mumbai, in which 6 kg charas was seized from their other associates.

Meanwhile, in the third operation against the drug traffickers, the NCB arrested Pradeep Rajaram Sahni, who worked as a peon with Balaji Telefilms Pvt Ltd, with 70 gm mephedrone from Mumbai’s Andheri West area.

During interrogation, Sahni disclosed that he used to supply mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu areas. The NCB said that further distribution network of Sahni is being investigated.

The NCB has also arrested a Nigerian national with 4 gm coacine. The Nigerian national has been identified as Uka Emeka aka Godwin. The NCB said that the seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar areas.

