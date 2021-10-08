NCB officer arrested for molesting woman on train

By ANI|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 8th October 2021 2:31 pm IST
Aurangabad: A 34-year-old officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Branch, was arrested on Friday by Parli Railway Police for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in a train, said Aurangabad Government Railway Police.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Dinesh Chavan, an SP rank officer in NCB. According to the complaint, the victim and the accused were travelling to Hyderabad from Pune on the same train. The accused was travelling to Hyderabad for a court hearing.

The complainant alleged that Chavan touched him inappropriately, removed her undergarments from her bag, sniffed and placed it on his chest, said M Patil, SP GRP Aurangabad.

The police said that a case has been registered under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

