NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella

News Desk 1Published: 12th November 2020 5:54 am IST

Mumbai, Nov 11 : In its ongoing crackdown on the Bollywood-drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades for nearly six hours, official sources said.

The girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, whose house was raided by the NCB on Monday, Gabriella, 33, is likely to be summoned for another round of interrogation on Thursday.

Rampal has also been summoned by NCB for questioning since Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in an alleged drugs case.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raids on the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana who was granted bail on Monday.

READ:  Military operation in Tigray 'aims to end impunity': Ethiopian PM

The ongoing action is part of the NCB’s investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput five months ago, on June 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 12th November 2020 5:54 am IST
Back to top button