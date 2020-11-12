NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella

Mumbai, Nov 11 : In its ongoing crackdown on the Bollywood-drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades for nearly six hours, official sources said.

The girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, whose house was raided by the NCB on Monday, Gabriella, 33, is likely to be summoned for another round of interrogation on Thursday.

Rampal has also been summoned by NCB for questioning since Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in an alleged drugs case.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raids on the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing action is part of the NCB’s investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput five months ago, on June 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.