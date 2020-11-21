NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s flat in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted a raid at a noted comedian Bharti Singh’s house in Mumbai in connection with the alleged drug probe which started after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, according to a report by news agency ANI.

ANI tweeted, “Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB #Maharashtra.”

According to various media reports, a raid was conducted at another location late Friday night and an alleged drug peddler was arrested.

Later, based on the information provided by the alleged peddler, NCB carried out searches at Bharti’s residence located in Andheri area of Mumbai on Saturday.

Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh limbachiyaa were later taken to NCB office for questioning.

This comes after actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB in a drug-related probe for around seven hours last week

Earlier, the central agency conducted raids at the houses of various TV stars and Bollywood celebrities including actor Arjun Rampal, producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and Deepika Padukone’s manager among others. Over the last few months top Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor have all been questioned by the NCB.

Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh are currently hosting famous dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, which airs on Sony TV channel. The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis.

More details are awaited.