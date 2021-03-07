NCB raids in Mumbai, Goa, 1 foreigner arrested

By IANS|   Published: 7th March 2021 11:55 pm IST
NCB raids in Mumbai, Goa, 1 foreigner arrested

Panaji, March 7 : Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau late on Sunday carried out simultaneous raids in several places in Goa and Mumbai as part of an anti-narcotics drive, an official said.

“We have arrested one foreign national in Goa so far. Raids are being conducted by our officials in various locations in Mumbai and Goa simultaneously,” the NCB official said, seeking anonymity.

The raids are being conducted by a joint team of NCB officials from Maharashtra and Goa.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 7th March 2021 11:55 pm IST
Back to top button