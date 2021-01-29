NCB raids in Navi Mumbai; seizes drugs, nabs three peddlers

Mumbai, Jan 29 : Continuing its all-out war on the drugs mafia, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has carried out a series of raids in Navi Mumbai, recovered large quantities of banned narcotics and nabbed three peddlers, an official said here on Friday.

The NCB also detected a unique modus operandi of the peddlers procuring LSD – a powerful hallucogenic drug – through the Dark Net for their customers.

The raids were carried out by the teams of NCB sleuths over 48 hours in Nerul, Navi and yielded 336 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), 6 gms cocaine and 430 gms marijuana.

Three drug peddlers who are said to be running a thriving network in Navi Mumbai since long have been arrested. They are: Arbaaz Shaikh, Vineet Chandran and Suraj Singh, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Shaikh and Chandran were intercepted in a Chevrolet Beat car late on Wednesday and after their interrogation, Singh was nabbed late on Thursday, with the total quantities recovered from them.

Since the NCB entered into the Bollywood-narcotics mafia probe in a big way as a fallout of the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, it has gone hammer-and-tongs after drug suppliers, financers, agents and street peddlers besides customers, in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai.

