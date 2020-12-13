NCB seizes Kashmiri drug consignment in Mumbai, 3 held

Mumbai, Dec 13 : In the third major swoop within a week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized a drug consignment allegedly from Kashmir destined for Mumbai and caught three persons, including a woman, early on Sunday, an official said here.

Following a specific tip-off, a crack team of the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit lay in wait at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and effected the seizure of 6.628 kg of a dark brown substance purported to be charas, said Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Three persons caught with the drugs and have been detained are: Aftab A.H. Shaikh, 28, Sabir A.A. Sayyed, 30, and woman Shamim B. Qureshi, all residents of Qureshi Nagar in Kurla suburb in north-east Mumbai.

Further investigations pertaining to the source of the drugs, for whom the consignment was intended for, the links of the three suspects detained and other details is underway.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.