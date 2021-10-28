NCB witness Kiran Gosavi detained by Pune Police

Pune: Kiran Gosavi who is the witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan Case has been detained by Pune Police. The cops have confirmed that he is being questioned in connection with a cheating case.

He was absconding ever since the police have issued a lookout circular against him. Recently, he had offered to surrender himself at a local police station in Lucknow. However, his request was reportedly rejected.

Gosavi who is also the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 has been in the headlines after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan went viral on social. The selfie was taken after Aryan’s arrest by the NCB.

He was wanted in the case that was registered on May 19, 2018, in Faraskhana police station of Pune. He has been accused of committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

Bribery claim

Recently, a man claiming to be Gosavi’s personal bodyguard made allegations of bribery against him.

Prabhakar Sail, who is another witness in the case, said he heard Gosavi having a telephonic conversation about pay-offs with one Sam D’Souza.

Sail claimed he heard Gosavi say they should ask for a ‘bomb Rs 25 crore’ and then settle at Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore is for the NCB’s zonal officer in charge of the investigation, Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing

The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, others on Thursday.

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by NCB.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.