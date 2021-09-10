NCC to be part of syllabi in Koti Women College

Hyderabad: National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be introduced in both the Telugu states as part of the syllabus. The NCC is being introduced in Koti women’s college as an optional subject.

The Chairman Principle of Koti Women College V Lata said that a decision has been taken in this regard in the Board’s higher level meeting to give special facilities to NCC girls cadet students.

The girls students taking admission in first-year degree college can opt for the NCC course.

This course will be conducted by the NCC Secunderabad Group-1T Girls’ Students Battalion under the supervision of Chairman Col. Surender Basura, Nodal officer Col. Vijayan and the college In-charge Dr Deepika Rao.

The battalion officials will select the girls candidates for this course. There will be 45 seats available during the academic course 2021-22.