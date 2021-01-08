NCC training should be must schools, colleges: Corps Director General

New Delhi, Jan 8 : National Cadet Corps (NCC) training should be made mandatory in all schools and colleges but it should not be free of cost, NCC Director General Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich on Friday.

He also said that the NCC is committed to grooming the youth as responsible citizens, who would contribute immensely in nation building.

The Lieutenant General also highlighted the achievements of the NCC in youth empowerment, nation building, social awareness campaigns, community development programmes, environment protection, sports and adventure.

He also lauded the contribution of 1,39,961 cadets and 21,380 staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, through Ex ‘NCC Yogdaan’ as frontline Corona warriors by taking up various activities.

He also complimented NCC cadets for their voluntarily participation in the recent Kerala and Bihar Flood relief works.

Talking about Republic Day, he said that this year only two contingents of NCC cadets, one each of boys and girls, will participate in the parade on January 26. The number of cadets has been reduced to 1,000 due to Covid-19 restrictions in place of 2000.

Lt Gen Aich said that these cadets will be selected from amongst those who are participating in the Republic Day Camp which commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on January 4, 2021.

A total of 1000 Cadets, including 380 girl cadets, drawn from all 28 states and nine Union Territories of the country, are participating in this one month long Camp.

He said the aim of the Republic Day Camp, is to provide the participating cadets, an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation through a number of cultural events, that take place in the run up to the Republic Day and the Prime Minister’s visit to NCC Camp for PM’s Rally on 28 January 2021.

“The most spectacular event of the camp in which multi-disciplined skills acquired by the cadets will be showcased in front of the Prime Minister on January 28 through smartly marching contingents and a vibrant cultural show”, he said.

Cadets attending the camp participate in a number of activities such as written test, arms drill, microlight flying and the best cadet competition. A number of Competitions take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister’s Banner which is presented by the Prime Minister himself on January 28.

He said that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of our youth and expectations of society. The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges.

