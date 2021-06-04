NCM issued notice to TS govt on secretariat mosques’ demolition in April

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) had issued notice to Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar in connection with the razing of two Masjid and a temple in the secretariat complex, in April.

Acting on the complaint filed by the former corporator and MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan Khalid against the unwarranted razing of Masjids and a temple in the old secretariat complex, the NCM sought reply from the state government within 10 days of the receiving notice, failing which the commission will take action.

The receipt of the complaint, along with NCM’s letter to the chief secretary, was received and shared by Khan earlier in the day.

National Commission for Minorities issues notice to @SomeshKumarIAS reminding him to send a reply within 10 days on demolition of two Masjid's in Secretariat Complex failing which the Commission will be constrained to take action.@TelanganaCS @TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/hVZOuLb8pB — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 4, 2021

However, there is no information regarding chief secretary’s reply on the matter as yet.

The MBT spokesperson in his petition to the minorities commission contended that on July 17, the then-existing temple namely Nalla Pochamma Temple which is situated in ‘A’ block, and two mosques namely Masjid Dafaatir-e-Muatamadi located adjacent to the ‘C’ block and Masjid-e-Hashmi Located near the ‘D’ block within the vicinity of secretariat complex were demolished.

“Though KCR has announced in the floor of assembly for re-building the Masjids, no steps have been initiated to take up the construction of the same,” Khan said.

The government, however, had earlier informed the high court that the construction of the places of worship will be taken up soon.