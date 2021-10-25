NCP Minister: Did Sameer Wankhede use fake caste certificate for govt job?

Mumbai: In another salvo, NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Monday questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede submitted a fake caste certificate to get a government job.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s National Spokesperson Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: “Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)”.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Pehchan kaon? pic.twitter.com/S3BOL4Luc8 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief’s name as ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’, and the picture is from his (Wankhede’s) first wedding with one Dr. Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married with Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

The NCP minister claimed that as per the birth certificate, Wankhede is a born Muslim but allegedly appeared for the civic services (UPSC) exams through a reserved category and became an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

“He has forged the documents to get reservations in the (civil services) examinations and job,” Malik contended.

Vowing to reveal more dope with evidence, the NCP Minister reiterated that the entire cruise party raid is a fake and everything is being done to malign the Maharashtra government and terrorise Bollywood.

Wankhede has not yet reacted to the fresh revelations by Malik, but it is reliably learnt that he has been summoned to New Delhi by the NCB Director-General to provide an explanation into the stunning allegations levelled by a cruiser ship raid’s ‘panch-witness’ Prabhakar Sail on Sunday.