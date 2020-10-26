NCP takes on both NDA, Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Patna, Oct 26 : With the objective to gain political ground in Bihar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced it will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently against the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan on 145 seats with majority of them belonging to Seemanchal area.

The party has also roped in Bhojpuri actor Sudip Pandey as its star campaigner.

Seemanchal includes West Champran, East Champaran, Araria, Madhubani, Purnia and Supaul which are considered flood-affected districts due to which large number of people migrate from here.

“We are going alone in Bihar Assembly election and have a great chance to win seats. We are contesting against two alliances, NDA and Mahagathbandhan. The former is claiming about so-called development which has not benefited large sections of people in the state while the latter is making unrealistic promises,” said NCP secretary Sachchidanand Singh.

“Nitish Kumar has done some development in Bihar but at a very slow pace. It’s like we are dreaming about a bullet train, living in the era of semi-high speed trains and development is happening at the speed of bullock cart,” said Bhojpuri star Sudip Pandey, who is also appointed at general secretary of NCP, Mumbai Mahanagar.

“Maharashtra is recognised as a symbol of development across the country. Sharad Pawar is the architect of development in Maharastra. Its development model was endorsed by other states too and our party believes similar development in Bihar too. We have a vision to execute things in Bihar,” Pandey said.

“Being a son of Bihar, I feel bad when I see migration happening every year, especially during the monsoons. In the next few days, I will go to each and every constituency in Bihar where NCP candidates are contesting and I will put in prospective of Maharashtra model of development before the voters,” Pandey said.

“The Bihar government refused to address the issues of migrant labourers during unpecedented Corona times. It is a much bigger issue than the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A section of media, under the influence of BJP, created atmosphere about injustice being done in this case by Maharashtra government. And now AIIMS has given a report hinting towards suicide. CBI investigation is underway and I am expecting similar results. The entire episode was to divert attention from real issues,” Pandey said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.