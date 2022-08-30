NCRB data a major relief for Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The latest report of the National Crime Report Bureau (NCRB) has come as a major relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the NCRB data for 2021, 378 cases of communal violence were registered across the country, of which just one case was registered in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Maharashtra registered 100 cases, Jharkhand 77, Bihar 51 and Haryana 40. The data also said that not a single case of communal violence was registered in 2019 and 2020.

The NCRB data also revealed that crimes against women and children have significantly reduced in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data, 18,943 cases were registered for crime against children in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and it came down to 16,838 in 2021. The cases of crime against women decreased from 59,853 in 2019 to 56,083 in 2021.

Crime against women have decreased by 6.2 percent in 2021 compared to 2019. There has been a decrease of 11.11 percent in crimes against children.

The cybercrime too has decreased in the state. In 2019, 11,416 cases of cybercrime were registered, which went down to 8,829 in 2021, registering a fall of 22.6 percent.

Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order said that the police in the state are performing its responsibility well, and this is the reason behind the falling crime rates.

He added that the NCRB figures are also showing the proof of the decrease in crime rate.

He said that the policy of zero tolerance against criminals would continue in the state and there would be no leniency against crime and criminals at any cost.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said: “Now people of Uttar Pradesh are feeling safe. The NCRB figures have just come, but with the results of the 2022 assembly elections, the public has given its approval to the Yogi government.”

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the state was “number one in custodial deaths”.

Reacting to the NCRB data, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said: “The question is that when rioters and communal rioters have joined the government, then naturally the riots will reduce. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to debate on the report of NCRB riots but will the people of BJP also debate on the data of NCRB which states that Uttar Pradesh is number 1 in custodial death along with being at number one spot for atrocities on OBC, Dalit and backward and minorities.”