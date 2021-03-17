NCT Bill: AAP protest at Jantar Mantar

By PTI|   Updated: 17th March 2021 6:34 pm IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists stage a protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_17_2021_000154B)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to address a protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists stage a protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists stage a protest against the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

