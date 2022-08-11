NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP

Published: 11th August 2022 6:55 pm IST
Photo: National Commisson for Woman (NCW) (File Photo)

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav after receiving a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him.

According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent, the panel said.

The content of the video is alleged to be indecent, obscene and undignified, the NCW said in a statement.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police urging him to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter, it added.

