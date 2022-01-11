NCW seeks action against actor Siddharth for ‘lewd’ tweet against Saina Nehwal

Mumbai: Condemning a “lewd and inappropriate remark” by actor Siddharth against badminton player Saina Nehwal on Twitter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought “prompt and strict action” against the actor for using indecent language for women on social media.

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.

Taking serious note of the matter, Chairperson @sharmarekha has also written to DGP #TamilNadu to take prompt and strict action against the actor. The action taken in the matter has to be intimated to the Commission at the earliest. https://t.co/pW1hT9zz6W pic.twitter.com/A3hefYp9qZ — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 10, 2022

The NCW termed Sidharth’s tweet as being “misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on the social media platform. (sic)”

Stating that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.

This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police. https://t.co/qZD2NY5n3X — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 10, 2022

Rekha Sharma has also written to Twitter India‘s Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to immediately block Siddharth’s account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal’s post, thereby “outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity.”