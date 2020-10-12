NDA ally RLP opposes farm Bills, Beniwal to meet PM Modi

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 1:51 am IST
Jaipur, Oct 12 : RLP national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday expressed his opposition to the three controversial farm Bills passed recently in Parliament and said that the RLP is an ally of the NDA, however, it opposes the bills as they are “anti-farmer”.

“We shall speak to farmers’ associations who are protesting the Bills and shall meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the objections on the Bills so that they can be amended.”

However, if there is no amendment in the Bills, then the RLP, along with farmers, shall come on the streets and will stage protests with farmers, he said.

“PM Modi took a historic decision by scrapping Article 370 and hence it seems he shall also resolve the grudges of farmers,” he added.

Beniwal was addressing a press conference in Nagaur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said crimes in Rajasthan have multiplied many times owing to the “joint alliance” of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the last few years.

Even during the recent political crisis in Rajasthan, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje helped Gehlot, he alleged.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

