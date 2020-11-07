NDA, Grand Alliance caught in neck and neck fight for Bihar Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 7 : New Delhi,

In total, the exit poll prediction shows an edge for the Grand Alliance in Bihar led by Tejashwi Yadav on incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The exit poll says the Grand Alliance will win 120 of the 243 Assembly seats in all the three phases, and the NDA will win 116 seats, a clear indication of a hung house.

However, the final results will come after the counting of votes on November 10 as the voters have exercised their franchise and locked the future of thousands of candidates in the ballot boxes in the three phase Assembly elections in the state that were held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

As per the exit poll prediction, the NDA is expected to get 28 seats in first phase, 53 in second phase and 35 in the third and final phase of the elections. However, the Grand Alliance may get 40, 39 and 41 seats in first, second and third phases respectively.

Other parties, including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents are likely to get three, two and two seats in first, second and third phases respectively.

Of the 116 seats predicted for the NDA in all the three phases, the BJP is likely to get 70 seats, Janata Dal-United or JD (U) 42, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) two and two by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

In the Grand Alliance’s 120 predicted seats, Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is expected to get 85 in all phases followed by the Congress (25), the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (6) and two each by Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.