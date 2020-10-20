NDA leaders desperate as Grand Alliance gains ground: Tejashwi

Patna, Oct 20 : RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that National Democratic Alliance leaders were “desperate and disappointed” as the Grand Alliance had gained political ground in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

“The NDA has thrown all its leaders to corner one person. They are desperate and disappointed now due to definite defeat in the political battle in Bihar,” the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly said.

“BJP leaders always claimed that their party is the largest in the world but it doesn’t have a chief ministerial face in Bihar. They are walking with the help of others’ crutches. The BJP and alliance partners are sensing a defeat in the Vidhan Sabha elections,” he added.

Referring to an incident in Buxar where a middle-aged person shouted slogans against Nitish Kumar when the Chief Minister was speaking, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said that police officials chased him in a bid to gag him forcibly. “The Chief Minister has become unpopular among all sections of people in Bihar,” Tejashwi claimed.

As for the Lok Janshakti Party, the RJD leader said that LJP leader Chirag Paswan was aligned with the BJP and he had already proclaimed it from various platforms. “There is no question of an alliance with him even after the elections,” Tejashwi said.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases — for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.