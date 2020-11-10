NDA seems set to retain power in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 11 : The NDA seemed set to retain power in Bihar, though by the slimmest of margins, as results on the Election Commission site indicated that it may end up with around 125 seats in the 243-member house.

As per the results on the poll panel site at 12.45 a.m., the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 64 seats and was leading in 10, while the Janata Dal-United had won 39 and was leading in four.

Smaller allies, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party had won four seats each.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which had quit the NDA in the state in the run-up to the October-November elections, ended up with one seat.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan could end up with around 110 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 70 and was leading on five, the Congress winning 17 and leading on two, the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (Liberation) winning 10 and leading on two seats.

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist had won two seats each.

The remaining were divided among Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which won five, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won one. One Independent was also elected.

